COVID-19 hospitalizations decline for 5th straight week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs reports more good news of the COVID-19 front, with five straight weeks of declining hospitalizations related to the virus.
For the week ending Feb. 13, the state had 493 new hospital admissions, the fifth straight week that numbers have declined, according to Mississippi State Department of Health figures.
Meanwhile, the number of clinic visits for COVID-like illnesses fell to the lowest number in seven weeks, with 1,284 reported. That number is down almost 2,300 visits from the state’s peak in clinic visits the last week of 2020.
“Please continue to wear masks in public and limit social gatherings,” Dobbs wrote. “Plan to limit Spring Break travel and keep it nuclear (within the household).”
