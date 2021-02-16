Clinton residents work together to feed hungry truck drivers stranded on icy I-20

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clinton residents worked together to help stranded truck drivers Monday as ice coated roadways making conditions near impossible to drive in.
Resident Evelyn Fletcher took to the Real Talk Clinton Facebook page to ask for anyone with a 4-wheeler or truck to help make food deliveries.
She said in a Facebook Live that the support she received from the community was overwhelming.
Dozens of people volunteered to pick up plates that she cooked herself and deliver them to stranded drivers. Some drivers were still in their trucks while others made their way to nearby hotels.
She said about 65 plates were made and delivered Monday. Fletcher said she was laying in bed when she learned about the stranded drivers and she knew she had to do something.
“How can I lay in bed when there are people stranded.”
Fletcher said she already had plenty of food to spare so she sprang into action when she felt the call.
She plans on making even more food for those in need on Tuesday.
