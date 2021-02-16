ALERT DAY: more cold tonight; more wintry impacts ahead

WEDNESDAY: Another system will be pushing into the region through the day – bringing another risk for freezing rain and sleet; mainly for the South Delta – most other locations will be caught in a cold rain through the majority of the event. An ALERT DAY has been hoisted, lasting through Thursday, for this potential. Temperatures will warm into the 30s to near 40 north, lower to middle 40s south. Rain showers will continue, at times, in early Thursday morning. Lows will fall into the 30s.