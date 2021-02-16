ALERT DAY: more cold tonight; more wintry impacts ahead

TUESDAY: An ALERT DAY continues through Tuesday as road conditions remain treacherous and the cold will not be going anywhere through the day. A mix of clouds and sun with occasional flurries mixing in under the clouds remains through the afternoon hours. Some melting will be possible in areas where sun emerges, but will likely refreeze, giving a fresh layer of ice overnight. Lows will fall to the upper 10s and lower 20s by early Wednesday morning.
WEDNESDAY: Another system will be pushing into the region through the day – bringing another risk for freezing rain and sleet; mainly for the South Delta – most other locations will be caught in a cold rain through the majority of the event. An ALERT DAY has been hoisted, lasting through Thursday, for this potential. Temperatures will warm into the 30s to near 40 north, lower to middle 40s south. Rain showers will continue, at times, in early Thursday morning. Lows will fall into the 30s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Rain will generally taper off into Thursday – a few snow showers could mix in during the day with temperatures in the 30s. Anything left on the ground may refreeze into Friday. Sunshine breaks between clouds Friday with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. In that system’s wake, finally, a warming trend heading into the weekend, with 60s emerging by Sunday; shower chances may emerge as well late Sunday into Monday.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
