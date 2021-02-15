Waste Management suspends trash pickups until conditions improve

Waste Management suspends trash pickups until conditions improve
(Source: SCGOV)
By WLBT Digital | February 15, 2021 at 4:28 PM CST - Updated February 15 at 4:28 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Waste Management is suspending all garbage and trash collection services for Central Mississippi customers until further notice.

Monday, the company announced that it would not be picking up trash on Tuesday, Feb. 16, and would only “resume those collection services when road conditions are deemed safe to travel.”

“Waste Management is in frequent communication with local officials and has informed them that we will experience service schedule changes due to icy road conditions,” said Katie Cowen, senior district manager, Waste Management Gulf Coast. “We will resume all services as soon as weather and road conditions safely allow. We thank our valued customers for their patience and cooperation.”

Check WLBT for the latest on the 2021 winter storm.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.