Tens of thousands of people wake up without power, see how many per county

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An ALERT DAY continues through Tuesday as road conditions remain dangerous, the bitter cold is still in effect and many Mississippians are waking up without power.
Over 40,000 people statewide woke without power early Tuesday, then the number dropped to about 30,000 people in the dark.
“Crews are actively working on restoration efforts but due to icy conditions, it is slow, dangerous work and may take longer than typical outages,” according to a release.
Southern Pine takes in parts of nearly a dozen counties in central and south Mississippi, including Rankin and Copiah. Officials with the Taylorsville-based company says that the outages are “scattered across a wide geographical area.”
