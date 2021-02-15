Lumumba again extends city’s youth curfew

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba again extended his curfew for those under 18.
The curfew, which was originally intended to expire Sunday, will run another five days. It’s the second extension since the original curfew.
Lumumba says the curfew is intended to curb youth crime in the city.
The curfew will run from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each day, and will apply to individuals under 18 years of age.
“All extraordinary efforts must be taken to reduce instances of crime within the city of Jackson, especially those involving children as they are our most vulnerable and visionary residents,” Lumumba said of the order.
