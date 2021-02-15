Jackson airport extends closure again, braces for storm moving in Wed.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport is closed due to severe icing on all runways and taxiways.
The airport announced a second extension to its temporary closure that will now run through 11 p.m. on Wednesday, February 17.
Jackson Municipal Airport Authority’s Public Safety & Operations team is monitoring another winter storm moving in and they’re expecting another round of significant icing.
Conditions have also worsened at Hawkins Field Airport which caused JMAA to temporarily close the general airport’s runway until 12:00 p.m. on Thursday.
“The JMAA Public Safety and Operations team will continue assessing the conditions of the runways and taxiways to determine when to safely reopen the airport,” read a press release Monday morning.
