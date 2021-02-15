Space heater to blame for Vicksburg hotel fire

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Investigators say a space heater caused a fire inside a Vicksburg hotel.
It happened February 15, just before 11 p.m. at the Oyo Hotel on South Frontage Road, the Vicksburg Daily News reports.
Police arrived on the scene with heavy smoke coming from the building.
At one point while battling the fire, officials say one guest was trapped inside her room, but thankfully everyone escaped without injuries.
“We are blessed we didn’t have no casualties. Everybody got out. The hotel management did a great job alerting everybody to get out the fire,” Mayor George Flaggs told the newspaper.
The fire chief said a space heater set up in one of the rooms caused an ignition and the fire spread.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.