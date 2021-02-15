Entergy: Conserve power or face periodic outages

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Entergy Mississippi customers are being asked to voluntarily reduce their electricity usage, especially between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15.
The request is due to the demand for electricity “potentially exceeding the available generation due to the extreme cold and weather conditions currently impacting” the utility’s service territory.
A release from the company goes on to state that “current load forecasts are approaching an all-time peak, even greater than those experienced during the polar vortex of January 2019.”
“This is a proactive means to keep us from having to do periods of where people go without power,” said Entergy spokeswoman Mara Hartmann. “There is a massive demand right now across the southern U.S. Everyone is trying to stay warm and is using electricity.”
The company says that if the power supply cannot meet the demand, then “periodic outages would be needed to prevent an extensive power outage that could last an extended period.”
It was unclear how long the conservation measures were to be in place.
The request does not apply to the elderly or those with health concerns.
Hartmann said 5 to 9 p.m. are peak hours, when there is the highest demand of electricity.
The request to reduce energy consumption was made to Entergy and other power companies via their reliability coordinator, Midcontinent Independent System Operator.
MISO monitors a portion of the electric grid and provides instructions to member companies to help maintain reliability in that portion of the grid, Entergy’s news release states.
Companies that are part of MISO stretch from Canada to the Gulf of Mexico.
“This is an unusual situation driven by extreme weather conditions that much of the country is experiencing. We are working to respond and bring the electric system back to a normal operational state as soon as possible,” said Haley Fisackerly, Entergy Mississippi president and CEO. “We apologize for any inconvenience this request may cause.”
To help reduce consumption, Entergy offers these suggestions:
- Lower the central thermostat to 68 degrees and adjust window units accordingly;
- Use energy-efficient ceiling fans and portable fans to circulate the warm air to help with your comfort;
- Open blinds, drapes and curtains to let in warmth from the sun;
- Delay laundry, washing dishes, bathing and other non-essential uses of electricity until this appeal for conservation has ended;
- Wash clothes with cold water, cook foods at the lowest possible setting and refrain from opening the oven door while baking;
- Don’t allow warm air to escape from the home.
Entergy provides electricity to about 450,000 customers in 45,000 counties.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.