City offices, businesses, vaccination sites close due to winter weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Due to inclement weather conditions and for the safety of employees, several municipalities and businesses have closed the week of February 15, 2021.
City of Jackson City Hall and all city buildings closed Monday and Tuesday (city employees who have been working remotely should continue to do so)
City of Ridgeland City Hall and all city buildings closed Monday and Tuesday
City of Clinton City Hall and all offices will be closed Tuesday; garbage collection for Tuesday canceled
Department of Public Safety all driver service bureaus closed Tuesday
JTRAN closed Tuesday
Mississippi State Department of Health drive-through vaccination sites scheduled for Monday will automatically be rescheduled for the same time on a different day.
Peco Foods Sebastopol closed Tuesday
Reddix Medical Group closed Monday and Tuesday
Sanderson Farms processing plants and offices closed Monday
Solar Group Taylorsville, plant and offices closed Monday
Wells Fargo Jackson, closed Wednesday
