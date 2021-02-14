City offices, businesses, vaccination sites close due to winter weather

(Source: DeSoto County Government)
By WLBT Digital | February 14, 2021 at 5:26 PM CST - Updated February 16 at 10:52 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Due to inclement weather conditions and for the safety of employees, several municipalities and businesses have closed the week of February 15, 2021.

City of Jackson City Hall and all city buildings closed Monday and Tuesday (city employees who have been working remotely should continue to do so)

City of Ridgeland City Hall and all city buildings closed Monday and Tuesday

City of Clinton City Hall and all offices will be closed Tuesday; garbage collection for Tuesday canceled

Department of Public Safety all driver service bureaus closed Tuesday

JTRAN closed Tuesday

Mississippi State Department of Health drive-through vaccination sites scheduled for Monday will automatically be rescheduled for the same time on a different day.

Peco Foods Sebastopol closed Tuesday

Reddix Medical Group closed Monday and Tuesday

Sanderson Farms processing plants and offices closed Monday

Solar Group Taylorsville, plant and offices closed Monday

Wells Fargo Jackson, closed Wednesday

