Clinton Parkway Bridge closed until Wed. due to weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Officials closed lanes of Clinton Parkway after a rollover crash in front of Funtime Daycare.
Clinton spokesman Mark Jones says Clinton Fire Department and Clinton Police Department were called to the scene where a person needed to be rescued from the wreckage.
After the crash, the decision was made to close down the Clinton Parkway Bridge until Tuesday because of the threat of ice.
City officials are also asking people to stay indoors until the threat passes.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.