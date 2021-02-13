Traffic Advisory: Brandon bridges closed until salt crews arrive

Brandon police are warning drivers to “stay home if at all possible,” due to icing on some bridges. (Source: Irmo Police Department)
By WLBT Digital | February 13, 2021 at 8:10 AM CST - Updated February 13 at 8:23 AM

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police in Brandon are warning people to “stay home if at all possible,” due to icing on some bridges.

The Brandon Police Department issued a traffic advisory via social media urging drivers to avoid the following areas:

  • I-20 W, exit 56 (downtown exit)
  • Hwy 471 over the railroad
  • Hwy 80 at Value Road
Officials say traffic is being diverted onto Highway 80 until the overpass is passable.

Salt crews are mobilizing at this time.

