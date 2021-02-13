Schools announce closures, distance learning days in anticipation of extreme weather

The Smith County School District announced that it would be closed Monday, Feb. 15, and Tuesday, Feb. 16 due to expected extreme conditions.
“As always, our top priority is the safety of our students and staff members,” district officials said.
Meanwhile, the Madison County Schools is scheduled to have a distance learning day on Feb. 15, according to its website.
Students in the capital city also will get to stay home Monday and Tuesday. But like students in Madison, there will be no day off.
Jackson Public Schools announced on its website that all schools will be virtual on Feb. 15 and Feb. 16.
The district’s Child Nutrition Department will be closed Monday, with no meals being prepared or delivered. The Child Nutrition Team will “evaluate the weather conditions to determine whether meals will be served on Tuesday, Feb. 16,” the website states.
Clinton Public Schools says officials are monitoring the weather conditions and will let parents, staff and community members know if it will transition to digital by 5 a.m. Monday.
“The district will make the decision to either hold the day as a virtual instruction day or to implement a delayed start for a traditional instruction day,” the website reads. “Delayed start times will only be used if district officials feel the road will clear later in the morning.”
Meanwhile, the Jackson Zoological Park is slated to be closed on Feb. 13 and 14, also due to the expected extreme weather.
Additional closings will be added as they are made known.
