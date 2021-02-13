Oxford mayor declares local State of Emergency, opens temporary shelter

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Oxford is under a Winter Storm Watch and expects extreme cold temperatures, ice, and snow over the coming days.
Mayor Robyn Tannehill declared a local State of Emergency Saturday and announced a temporary emergency shelter at the Oxford Activity Center, at the corner of Price Street and Molly Barr Road.
The shelter opens Saturday, February 13 at 9:00 p.m. and remains open until further notice to anyone who needs a safe, warm place to weather this storm, the city says.
The emergency shelter will be staffed 24 hours a day and cots are available.
Anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult.
Churches and organizations across the community will be contacted to help with food and other items needed as we see how many people utilize the shelter.
If you need transportation, call the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400 for assistance.
