MDOT reporting numerous crashes across Central Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bitter cold temps, rain, sleet, and icy bridges are making for some dangerous roads across Mississippi.
The Mississippi Department of Transporation is reporting several crashes that may be causing some delays and closures.
Here are the accidents first responders are currently working as of 9:35 a.m. Saturday, February 13, 2021.
- I-55 past Vaughan Rd, exit 133
- US 51 at Way Rd
- I-55 past MS 16, Canton/Yazoo, exit 124
- I-55 at MS 22, Canton/Flora, exit 119
- I-220 at Watkins Drive, exit 8
- I-220 at Industrial Drive, exit 3
- I-20 at Norrell Rd, exit 31
- I-20 past MS 22, Flora/Edwards, exit 19
- I-20 at US 80, Downtown Brandon, exit 56
