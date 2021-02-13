Jackson councilman wants Woodrow Wilson gas station to be shut down

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If one Jackson city councilman has his way, a West Woodrow Wilson Avenue gas station could be declared a public nuisance and be shut down.
Ward Three Councilman Kenneth Stokes has introduced a resolution to declare the Jasco store at 1038 W. Woodrow Wilson a public nuisance and to close it as a result.
According to the resolution, the store “has been the site of numerous murders and criminal activity over the years,” and that it is the duty of the city to protect residents “whose lives are placed in danger by the operation of this business.”
Jackson police have since arrested two individuals in connection with the case.
WLBT attempted to reach out to the store, but the number listed online was incorrect.
We reached out to another Jasco store, but the manager at that location was not available for comment.
The city council meets Tuesday, Feb. 16, at Jackson City Hall. The meeting begins at 10 a.m.
