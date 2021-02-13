Jackson to close five bridges Sunday in preparation of icy conditions

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Five bridges will be closed starting late Sunday as the city of Jackson prepares for inclement weather.
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has issued a civil emergency proclamation as the city prepares for the icy conditions.
As part of the proclamation, the city announced that the Department of Public Works would be closing five bridges starting late Sunday around 6 p.m., to deter motorists from driving them.
“Severe cold temperatures are expected over the next several days that could lead to light accumulation on bridges and overpasses,” a release from the city reads. “The worst of the weather could be entering the area on Monday into Monday night. The city and Department of Public Works will continue to monitor the weather over the weekend and send updates as available.”
Bridges to be closed include to traffic:
- Woodrow Wilson Avenue
- Pearl Street
- Bailey Avenue Extension
- Fortification Street
- Mayes Street
Around noon Sunday, the city plans to begin putting out sand on other structures.
Even with the precautions, motorists are being asked to stay off the roads.
Meanwhile, the city said residents should expect to see disruptions in water service due to main breaks. Residents are asked to conserve water during the time and call 311 if they experience no or low pressure. They should also call if they see visible breaks in the system.
On Monday, residents are asked to call (601) 960-1875 to report low water pressure. City Hall and 311 will be closed that day in observance of the Presidents Day holiday.
Starting Friday, Champions Gym will be opened as a cold-weather shelter. The facility is located at 1355 Hattiesburg St. To reserve a bed, call the Opportunity Center at (601) 940-3540.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.