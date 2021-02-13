“Ice and snow, take it slow!” Black ice warning from emergency officials

“Ice and snow, take it slow!” Black ice warning from emergency officials
Black ice is clear, patchy ice on roadways that cannot easily be seen. (Source: Pixabay.com)
By WLBT Digital | February 13, 2021 at 10:14 AM CST - Updated February 13 at 10:15 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Department of Emergency Management is warning drivers about Black ice after several reported wrecks across the Magnolia State.

Remember, “Ice and snow, take it slow!” the department posted to its Facebook page.

Patchy Black Ice is being reported on some bridges and roadways in Hinds County. It has already caused a few wrecks. Remember, “Ice and snow, take it slow!” Learn more at: weather.gov/winter

Posted by Hinds County Department of Emergency Management on Saturday, February 13, 2021

Black ice is a deadly driving hazard or as patchy ice on roadways that cannot easily be seen, officials say.

It is often clear (not white) with the black road surface visible underneath. Emergency officials say Black ice is most prevalent during the early morning hours, especially after snowmelt on the roadways has a chance to refreeze overnight when the temperature drops below freezing. It can also form when roadways are slick from rain and temperatures drop below freezing overnight.

Everyone is encouraged to avoid the roads if possible for the next 24-48 hours, but if you must drive on roads, here are three key tips:

  • Slow down
  • Don’t use cruise control
  • Leave plenty of distance between you and other vehicles

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.