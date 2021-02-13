First Alert Forecast: areas of freezing rain expected over the weekend

Alert Days are in place for Monday and Tuesday. A system will likely swing in early Monday morning and is expected to bring the threat of freezing rain, sleet, and a bit of snow, but ice is our biggest concern at this time. Roadways will become very hazardous and possibly impassable on Monday with the potential for scattered power outages as well. Tuesday will be drier, but anything that falls over the day on Monday will stick for Tuesday. Lows on Monday night will likely fall to the teens with wind chills in the single digits. If you have the option to stay home both Monday and Tuesday, it will probably be best. We’re also watching out for another round of potential wintry weather within another system that will moves in on Wednesday/Thursday.