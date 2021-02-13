First Alert Forecast: areas of freezing rain expected over the weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With temperatures below freezing for most of the area and damp/wet roadways, areas of freezing rain/ice are possible this morning on roads and bridges. Take caution if you’re heading out this morning! A Winter Weather Advisory for a portion of the area will go until 10 AM this morning for the threat of freezing rain. We should be mainly dry this afternoon with temperatures above freezing. Highs today will be in the middle to upper 30′s and near 40 degrees under mainly cloudy skies.
Temperatures overnight will fall below freezing again and a disturbance will move in allowing a bit of a better chance for freezing rain/ice or sleet across the area tonight and over the course of the day on Sunday. A Winter Weather Watch for most of the area will begin tomorrow afternoon and go until Monday night. Over the weekend, travel will likely become more hazardous tomorrow compared to today.
Alert Days are in place for Monday and Tuesday. A system will likely swing in early Monday morning and is expected to bring the threat of freezing rain, sleet, and a bit of snow, but ice is our biggest concern at this time. Roadways will become very hazardous and possibly impassable on Monday with the potential for scattered power outages as well. Tuesday will be drier, but anything that falls over the day on Monday will stick for Tuesday. Lows on Monday night will likely fall to the teens with wind chills in the single digits. If you have the option to stay home both Monday and Tuesday, it will probably be best. We’re also watching out for another round of potential wintry weather within another system that will moves in on Wednesday/Thursday.
