Counties affected by Winter storm, what to expect and when

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s National Weather Service has outlined the counties affected by the Winter Storm. Here’s what you can expect, when and the impact it will have on the counties listed below.
WHAT: Significant icing possible. Total ice accumulations of a one-quarter inch or more possible.
WHERE: Portions of southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana.
WHEN: From late Sunday night through Monday afternoon.
IMPACTS: Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel could become very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute northwest of Baton Rouge and for much of the watch area for the evening commute on Monday. The cold wind chills as low as 15 to 20 degrees could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
- West Baton Rouge
- East Feliciana
- Walthall
- St. Helena
- East Baton Rouge
- Amite
- Pointe Coupee
- Pike
- Wilkinson
- Iberville
- West Feliciana
WHAT: Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one half of an inch and ice accumulations of around one-quarter of an inch possible.
WHERE: Portions of northeast Louisiana, central, north-central, northeast, northwest, south-central, southwest and west-central Mississippi and southeast Arkansas.
WHEN: From Sunday afternoon through late Monday night. Some accumulation may occur Sunday afternoon, but the biggest accumulations and impacts will occur Sunday night into Monday.
IMPACTS: Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
- Jefferson Davis
- Smith
- Lawrence
- Noxubee
- Newton
- Kemper
WHAT: Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of around one-quarter of an inch possible.
WHERE: Portions of northeast Louisiana, central, north-central, northeast, northwest, south-central, southwest and west-central Mississippi and southeast Arkansas.
WHEN: From Sunday afternoon through late Monday night. Some accumulation may occur Sunday afternoon, but the biggest accumulations and impacts will occur Sunday night into Monday.
IMPACTS: Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
- Grenada
- Morehouse
- Sharkey
- West Carroll
- Leflore
- Lincoln
- Issaquena
- Humphreys
- Sunflower
- East Carroll
- Washington
- Richland
- Bolivar
- Simpson
- Chicot
- Ashley
WHAT: For the Winter Weather Advisory, light freezing rain resulting in a light glaze. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total sleet accumulations of up to one half of an inch and ice accumulations of around one-quarter of an inch possible.
WHERE: Portions of northeast Louisiana, central, north-central, northeast, northwest, south-central, southwest and west-central Mississippi and southeast Arkansas. *
WHEN: For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 10 AM CST Saturday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Sunday afternoon through late Monday night. *
IMPACTS: Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. *
ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Light freezing rain and light freezing drizzle across the area this evening and into the early morning hours will likely produce a glaze, especially on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses.
- Yazoo
- Jefferson
- Attala
- Clay
- Warren
- Catahoula
- Tensas
- Scott
- Adams
- Oktibbeha
- Montgomery
- Madison
- Claiborne
- Hinds
- Holmes
- Franklin
- Concordia
- Webster
- Leake
- Choctaw
- Copiah
- Carroll
- Rankin
