WATCH: COVID-19 panel with Dr. Fauci, Dobbs
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, puts his face mask back on after speaking with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Washington. (Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon/AP)
By Jacob Gallant | February 12, 2021 at 11:00 AM CST - Updated February 12 at 11:19 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tougaloo College hosted a virtual COVID-19 panel Friday morning to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on minorities and vaccination implications.

The panel included the nation’s top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, as well as Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, Central Mississippi Chief Operating Officer Dr. Obie McNair and University of Mississippi Medical Center Cardiologist Dr. Myrna Alexander Nickens.

Fauci says the vaccine is safe because the testing was done independently with no oversight from the government or any other body to interfere.

Fauci has full confidence in the vaccine and says that’s why he was vaccinated, and why President Biden and Vice President Harris were vaccinated.

