WATCH: COVID-19 panel with Dr. Fauci, Dobbs

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tougaloo College hosted a virtual COVID-19 panel Friday morning to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on minorities and vaccination implications.
The panel included the nation’s top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, as well as Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, Central Mississippi Chief Operating Officer Dr. Obie McNair and University of Mississippi Medical Center Cardiologist Dr. Myrna Alexander Nickens.
Fauci says the vaccine is safe because the testing was done independently with no oversight from the government or any other body to interfere.
Fauci has full confidence in the vaccine and says that’s why he was vaccinated, and why President Biden and Vice President Harris were vaccinated.
