Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Winter weather advisory for west central Mississippi overnight tonight for the possibility of icy roads. Everyone should be checking road conditions prior to travelling in our region over the coming 5 days. Colder temperatures are working in and rain continues to impact much of the area... Showers will remain likely into the overnight hours for portions of the region. Temperatures will drop into the mid-upper 30s for our central/SE counties tonight, low 30s for our NW counties. Scattered showers will remain possible tomorrow and Saturday, and freezing rain is possible in our NW counties both days. Fortunately, this should not lead to big issues, but watch out for slick bridges and overpasses if you live in the Lower Delta. Highs will reach the low 40s tomorrow & barely reach 40° Saturday afternoon.