Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Winter weather advisory for west central Mississippi overnight tonight for the possibility of icy roads. Everyone should be checking road conditions prior to travelling in our region over the coming 5 days. Colder temperatures are working in and rain continues to impact much of the area... Showers will remain likely into the overnight hours for portions of the region. Temperatures will drop into the mid-upper 30s for our central/SE counties tonight, low 30s for our NW counties. Scattered showers will remain possible tomorrow and Saturday, and freezing rain is possible in our NW counties both days. Fortunately, this should not lead to big issues, but watch out for slick bridges and overpasses if you live in the Lower Delta. Highs will reach the low 40s tomorrow & barely reach 40° Saturday afternoon.
Valentine’s Day: We’ll wake up in the upper 20s/near 30° along and NW of the Natchez Trace, a little warmer to the SE & top out near 40° in the afternoon hours. We may get some wintry precipitation in the NW half of our area (including the Jackson Metro) out ahead of our next system, but limited impacts are expected at this time. Keep in mind that wind chills will be in the 20s most of the day!
ALERT DAYS - MONDAY & TUESDAY: Although we could have some lingering rain/freezing rain in the early AM from Sunday’s batch of precipitation, our main concern will be with the next round of precipitation midday Monday-Monday night. Due to our temperature setup heading into Monday, we could see rain transition to freezing rain/sleet, allowing for accumulating ice. If this does indeed occur, the Monday PM commute would see impacts, and even though we’ll dry out overnight, below freezing temperatures (and frigid wind chills in the single digits/teens) Tuesday morning will allow for lingering issues for the AM commute.
