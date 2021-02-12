State Auditor returns more than $66,000 to Mississippi taxpayers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State Auditor Shad White announced his office has collected more than $66,000 across Mississippi for funds that were stolen or misused.
One of the cases involves Brett DiBiase. Five thousand dollars has been recovered after DiBiase’s guilty plea to one felony count of fraud involving the State Department of Human Services in December 2020.
The money will remain in a custodial account while the largest public embezzlement case in state history remains under investigation.
The Auditor’s office also recovered over $43,000 from former Lincoln County Chancery Clerk Tillmon Bishop.
Bishop was issued a demand letter in May 2019 after he failed to reimburse the county for salary expenses from his office.
Demand letters were issued to several individuals connected to the Department of Marine Resources after a state and federal investigation in 2013. Fifteen thousand dollars was recovered this month.
