South Mississippians react to CDC’s double-masking recommendation

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Recently, the CDC said that double masking can significantly improve protection from COVID-19. Researchers also said that double masking can block 92.5% of potentially infectious particles.
Biloxi resident, Jalyn Magee said that he already wears his mask and doesn’t mind putting on another one.
“It’s not a big deal, it’s just a mask,” said Magee. “Obviously, they’re working because I haven’t gotten COVID-19 yet. So, this is like a double filter.”
However, he doesn’t think others will follow suit.
“No, not at all. People already don’t like wearing one mask and have all kinds of complaints,” said Magee. “So, I doubt people will put another one on, even if it could potentially save their life.”
The other people Magee was referring to included his friend, Rashon Reynolds. Reynolds explained that he isn’t a fan of wearing masks and doesn’t think they are beneficial.
“I don’t see the point of them,” said Reynolds. “There’s germs everywhere, you can touch something and still get sick. Plus, you can still get sick if you’re standing next to someone while wearing a mask.”
Despite the 92.5% statistic, Reynolds said it isn’t enough for him to double mask.
“It’s stupid,” said Reynolds. “People already don’t want to wear one mask. Now they’re trying to make us wear two, can’t breathe. There’s still a 5% chance.”
It also needs to be noted that the CDC’s recommendation is not mandatory.
