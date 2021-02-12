Sen. Wicker is not a fan of Biden’s ‘partisan’ $1.9 trillion stimulus plan

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Senator Roger Wicker is no fan of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus plan.
In addition to calling it “premature,” Wicker, in a statement Friday, also said it contains a number of “wasteful priorities that do not address the nation’s most pressing needs.”
The Mississippi senator pointed out that of the $4 trillion in COVID relief distributed by the government in the past year, $1 trillion has yet to be spent.
He also called out Biden’s “partisan” agenda within the stimulus, specifying the proposed plan to bump up the minimum wage to $15.
Wicker, citing the Congressional Budget Office, said this policy would cost the nation millions of jobs. According to the CBO, increasing the national minimum wage to $15 would lift nearly 900,000 Americans out of poverty but would also put 1.4 million out of work.
But Biden, along with some progressive Democrats, has argued that anyone who holds a full-time job should not live in poverty.
“Instead of undermining job creators and spending unnecessary trillions, Congress should play a constructive role by sending relief where it is actually needed,” Wicker said.
He then asked Biden to structure a more “modest” plan with Republican support and to “back away from his partisan proposal.”
Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith has also expressed disinterest in Biden’s stimulus, calling it a “backdoor scheme” to rush through “a big government wish list.”
Of his plan, though, Biden said that he would like the support of Republicans, but that they are “not willing to go as far as I think we have to go.”
Biden also reiterated that, in his view, the American people are looking for the government for help and that the government must not let them down.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has also said that “we have been focused like a laser on getting this done.”
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.