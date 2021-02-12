Rankin Co. authorities searching for suspects involved in burglary of Star gas station

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Rankin County authorities are searching for the men they say burglarized a Star gas station.
The incident happened on Feb. 9.
Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Ed’s Quickie gas station for an alarm, according to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department.
“When deputies arrived on (the) scene, they discovered that the glass on the front doors had been smashed. Deputies went in the store and realized that multiple items were stolen,” a release from the department states.
Investigators reviewed security footage, which showed two men arriving in a U-Haul truck.
The two entered through the front doors, which they destroyed, and took several hundred dollars’ worth of merchandise, including cartons of cigarettes.
The suspects fled the scene traveling north on U.S. 49.
The sheriff’s department is urging anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at (601) 355-TIPS(8477).
Tips can also be submitted online at www.P3tips.com.
