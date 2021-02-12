Miracle Maddy 5k race held in Pearl

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - People from all over the metro stepped up today to help “Miracle Maddy.”
A 5K race was held Saturday to benefit nine-month-old Maddy Pitman who has leukemia. The event also included a blood drive, silent auction and a concert.
Pitman has been hospitalized at St. Jude in Memphis since July. Her family calls her a miracle because doctors didn’t give her a big chance of surviving.
Doug Morgan, Maddy’s grandfather, said, “She was not given much chance at all early on in the diagnosis, but she’s had miracle after miracle after miracle. She’s getting ready for a bone marrow transplant on Tuesday.”
Morgan said if the transplant is successful, Maddy will be cancer free.
