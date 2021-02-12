MIRA discusses immigration reform under Biden Administration

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Immigration reform and the progress of the Biden administration were the focus of a virtual meeting Thursday night sponsored by the Mississippi Immigrants Rights Alliance.
Lawyers with MIRA and the Mississippi Center for Justice outlined some of the changes they have seen in less than a month that will help immigrants living in this state.
Patricia Ice and Amelia McGowan shared information on some of the more than 90 regulations and policies put in place during the Trump presidency.
They say many of those policies resulted in families being separated, hard working immigrants being deported and those seeking refuge from violence and oppression being sent back to countries where they were persecuted or killed.
McGowan said, “I think it’s really going to take a long time to undo. But we are already seeing some changes. We saw, for example, the President has revoked the asylum entry ban proclamation. He’s rescinding some expedited removal procedures that would lend to fast track deportations and block asylum seekers from counsel. He’s formally rescinded the zero tolerance policy that lead to family separation.”
Those who listened in were able to ask questions. One policy being pushed by the Biden administration would change the word “alien” to “non-citizen.”
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.