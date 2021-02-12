2 men charged with murder after couple shot

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police have arrested two men for their involvement in a deadly shooting near State Street and Northside Drive.
JPD says Yaqwae Newell and Glen Wiggins are each charged with murder, aggravated assault, and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
Investigators say the incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. on January 27.
Police believe the two men shot and killed Darrius Demarquell Reginal, 23, while he was inside his vehicle.
The woman driving the car was also shot, police say, but was taken to the hospital where she was recovering at last check.
