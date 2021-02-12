Madison police arrest FL man for domestic violence incident involving child

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Florida man is behind bars in Madison County for a domestic violence incident involving a child, investigators say.
Keith Green, 25, is charged with simple domestic violence and several traffic violations.
Additional charges of kidnapping and unauthorized taking/possession of a motor vehicle are pending.
Madison police say the incident started just before 7 p.m. February 11.
Police responded to the Lowes Store parking lot on Grandview Boulevard where they spotted Green and a woman arguing.
Investigators say Green struck the woman several times then hopped back into her vehicle and fled the scene with her 1-year old child in the backseat.
As Green left the parking lot and approached the intersection of Grandview Boulevard and Highway 463, police say he disregarded the traffic light and ended up colliding with another vehicle.
The child was transported to Batson Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
There were no other injuries as a result of the crash.
Green is being held at the Madison County Detention Center.
