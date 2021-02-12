2 killed Simpson Co. crash

February 12, 2021

MENDENHALL, Miss. (WLBT) - An 18-year-old and another person were killed in a crash in Simpson County on Friday morning.

The crash happened on MS-48 near the Mendenhall city limits.

Mississippi Highway Patrol says the crash began when two drivers collided head-on.

The driver of one car and their passenger, identified as 18-year-old Erick McKenny Jr., died as a result.

The other driver and two passengers, both children, were taken to the hospital.

It’s unclear if weather played a role in the crash, which is under investigation.

