2 killed Simpson Co. crash

MENDENHALL, Miss. (WLBT) - An 18-year-old and another person were killed in a crash in Simpson County on Friday morning.
The crash happened on MS-48 near the Mendenhall city limits.
Mississippi Highway Patrol says the crash began when two drivers collided head-on.
The driver of one car and their passenger, identified as 18-year-old Erick McKenny Jr., died as a result.
The other driver and two passengers, both children, were taken to the hospital.
It’s unclear if weather played a role in the crash, which is under investigation.
