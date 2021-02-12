JPD arrests man for killing of trans woman

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police have arrested and charged Branden McLaurin, 25, with a deadly shooting on Rose Street at Grand Ave.
JPD initially tweeted that an adult male victim was identified as Dedontae Jackson, 30.
Two hours later, they updated the post indicating the “adult male” was incorrect.
“Dominique’s life has been extinguished and her friends are devastated. Her family are devastated. And so many of Dominique’s friends are trans, Black women who are fearing for their lives, even more so than they were before,” Human Rights Campaign State Director Rob Hill said.
Police did not say exactly what McLaurin’s charges will be.
