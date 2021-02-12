Jackson woman allegedly killed over a parking spot honored by candlelight vigil

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A young Jackson woman who lost her life in a senseless act of violence was remembered Thursday.
Kiana Singleton, 25, was employed at the Choices for Children and Families Healthcare center in south Jackson.
Last month, she was shot to death while sitting in a car after an apparent argument over a parking space near a County Line Bar.
Family members, friends and co-workers gathered in the parking lot of the south Jackson clinic for a candlelight vigil and balloon release.
Dr. Samuel Jones had this to say about his former employee.:
”I got to know Kiana basically as a kid coming out of high school and I realized what an asset she was for this clinic and for the people of south Jackson. A very humble and gentle person. The manner of her, of our losing her, in no way compares with the life that she lived.”
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.