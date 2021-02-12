Icy bridge causes 3-car crash in Vicksburg involving wrecker, garbage truck

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - February winter blast is causing several accidents on Mississippi roads.
One crash in Vicksburg temporarily shut down US 61 South near the entrance ramp to US 20 West.
The Vicksburg Daily News reports a multi-vehicle crash occurred after a garbage truck overturned spilling debris across the road.
Then, a fire truck showed up and slid into the garbage truck, the newspaper reports.
Finally, a wrecker arrived on the scene to help tow the garbage truck and ended up sliding into the vehicles, according to Vicksburg Daily News.
There are no reports of injuries, but first responders are urging everyone to use extreme caution due to the amount of ice over overpasses, bridges, and roads.
