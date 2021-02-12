Hinds Co. supervisor arrested for domestic violence

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County District 2 Supervisor David Archie has been arrested on a domestic violence charge.
At a probable cause hearing Friday, Jackson Municipal Court Judge Jeffrey Reynolds ruled there was enough evidence that the charge against Archie could go to trial.
The judge said no evidence of physical violence was proven between Archie and his wife, Niya Hopkins, but said it did show the supervisor had created a “climate of terror” at the couple’s Clubview Drive home.
“Domestic violence is not just physical, but creating a climate of terror,” he said. “Taking down the doors so she doesn’t have a safe place creates a climate of terror. Putting her clothes out (based on her response to) a question creates that same climate of terror.”
Archie, though, told the judge that he was the one that felt threatened and that Hopkins attempted to attack him with a sledgehammer in full view of three Jackson police officers.
He also told the judge that his wife needed mental help and had a breakdown due to several factors, including the recent incarceration of her son.
Ziyan Hopkins is currently serving a four-year sentence for conspiracy to commit a crime, according to the Mississippi Department of Corrections website.
Reynolds, though, didn’t buy it. In addition to the domestic violence charge, ruled that Archie must not contact his wife or mention her on social media.
Archie was taken into custody for booking but was released on his own recognizance.
Meanwhile, a criminal affidavit Archie filed against Hopkins was dismissed.
A trial date is expected to be set for 60 days from the date of the hearing and will be held before Reynolds.
Charges stem from an altercation between the supervisor and his wife on January 23.
Video obtained by 3 On Your Side shows Archie putting his wife’s clothes on the side of the street that Saturday.
Two days earlier, on Jan. 21, Archie and Hopkins appeared in municipal court, also for domestic issues.
At that time, Hopkins claimed that her husband had taken doors off the hinges at their home after she refused to sleep in the same room with him.
The two had been arguing over whether they should end their marriage, she said.
Reynolds, who presided over the Jan. 21 hearing, dismissed it but told the two to settle their problems like adults. He also told Archie not to remove any more doors from the house.
It was unclear if Hopkins returned home Thursday night, but she did not spend the night at the Clubview residence Friday, according to testimony.
When she did return home Friday to pick up her daughter, Hopkins refused to tell Archie where she had been and her husband began putting her clothes out on the street.
“He asked me where I had gone, and I wasn’t going to tell him where my safe place was,” he said.
While waiting for her daughter to get ready, Hopkins said she texted her saying that Archie was taking more doors off their hinges. She also saw that he had put her dog out.
“He’s put me out in the past and he’s put my dog out, so I said, ‘OK, this is going to be one of those nights,’” Hopkins said.
The 57-year-old Archie said that as her husband, he had the right to know where Hopkins had spent the night and said she was hostile to him.
On Saturday, Hopkins was waiting in her Honda Accord at the Clubview home to take their daughter to soccer practice. Archie was returning home after picking their daughter up from a Friday night sleepover.
Archie told the court that he asked Hopkins where she had been and she responded with an expletive. The 57-year-old community activist asked her again, and she said, “‘It’s none of your (expletive) business. I’m not going to tell you where I was. (Expletive) you,’” Archie testified.
“I said, ‘It looks like to me that you don’t want to be here. It looks like to me I need to retrieve some of your things so you can take them with you,’” he added.
Archie said he backed his truck up into the driveway and called his nephew because he thought he was being set up.
Hopkins, meanwhile contacted the police. Two Jackson police officers arrived on the scene.
Archie said Hopkins went in the house while he talked to the police, but then came outside, grabbed a sledgehammer, and ran after him.
“She was running like a wild woman,” he testified. “When she got close enough to strike me, I moved.”
Hopkins admitted to getting a sledgehammer during her testimony but said she used it in an attempt to beat the lock off of the gate. The couple has a gate at the entrance to their driveway.
The two have been married since 2007. Archie said he has never been violent toward his wife and has ever abused her.
“I promise you, I could whip two men at one time ... it’s easy,” he told the Judge. “(This) never happened. It’s a sad day that I’m here ... I don’t put my hands on her.”
