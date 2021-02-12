First Alert Forecast: freezing rain, drizzle early; cold & blustery otherwise

FRIDAY: Another disturbance kicks up out of the southwest, bringing up another wave of rain across the area through Friday. On the front end of the day – freezing rain could affect the commute near and north/west of the Trace. Highs will be markedly colder with highs in the lower 40s north (upper 30s in the south Delta) to the middle 40s south amid a chilly north breeze. Rain - a few colder pockets in the south Delta could drop into the lower 30s, bringing a period of freezing rain, will continue into Friday night. Most other spots will be in the middle 30s by early Saturday.
WEEKEND PLANNER: Bouts of light freezing rain could be possible both on Saturday and Sunday mornings as weak disturbances push across the area amid a continued flow pattern off the Gulf and the Pacific. Highest chances will be across the South Delta both mornings. A secondary system could flare up another chance for rain and freezing rain into Valentine’s Day Sunday. Both days will feature highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s; lows in the 20s and 30s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: An ALERT DAY has been hoisted for yet another system developing that could bring a risk for wintry weather Monday into early Tuesday that could be impactful. This will likely be an icier system than the last several wintry systems we’ve seen – meaning freezing rain and sleet will be more predominate, with a late change over to snow to end out the event. Lows will drop to the 10s and 20s early Tuesday – remaining quite cold Tuesday with highs in the 30s amid colder wind chills. Roadways could be a problem starting Monday afternoon and evening and continue into Tuesday. The active pattern continues next week amid the cold air with another system to watch – due in by late Wednesday into Thursday.
