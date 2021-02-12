First Alert Forecast: freezing rain, drizzle early; cold & blustery otherwise

EXTENDED FORECAST: An ALERT DAY has been hoisted for yet another system developing that could bring a risk for wintry weather Monday into early Tuesday that could be impactful. This will likely be an icier system than the last several wintry systems we’ve seen – meaning freezing rain and sleet will be more predominate, with a late change over to snow to end out the event. Lows will drop to the 10s and 20s early Tuesday – remaining quite cold Tuesday with highs in the 30s amid colder wind chills. Roadways could be a problem starting Monday afternoon and evening and continue into Tuesday. The active pattern continues next week amid the cold air with another system to watch – due in by late Wednesday into Thursday.