Cold weather preps underway as winter blast heads for Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Don’t put your sweater up just yet, Mother Nature has some chilly plans for the forecast in the coming days.
Freezing temperatures and frozen precipitation are all in the mix. It’s likely that road travel will be impacted when the frozen precipitation starts to fall sometime later this weekend into early next week.
MDOT officials say they’re getting equipment ready now for what’s ahead.
MDOT crews were already out overnight in north Mississippi putting sand and slag on bridges where freezing rain caused slick spots overnight.
Now they’re gearing up for round two with old man winter.
Jace Ponder with MDOT said, “The northern counties it looks like will be out pre-treating roads Friday and Saturday in anticipation of rain on Sunday and Monday, then here in Central Mississippi crews are staging equipment getting snow plows attached.”
Forecasts suggest we’ll get rain in central Mississippi before it freezes over. Road crews timing has to be just right to make their road treatments effective.
“We can’t put down pre-treatment and be affective. The rain will wash away pre-treatment so we’ll have cruise monitoring especially bridges and elevated surfaces to put down salt and slag,” said Ponder.
If you don’t have to drive, stay inside. That goes for your most tender plants as well.
Karen McKie with Green Oak Garden Center says, “house plants don’t like temperatures below 30 for extended periods of time, so even your garage is going to get too cold, so it’s really better to bring them all the way inside.”
Cover any annuals in the ground you think need protection from the cold and make sure they’re hydrated.
