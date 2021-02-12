The Cain Way: MDOC Commissioner trying to right the ship within Miss. prisons (Part 2)

”Right now, there are no holes in the walls,” Cain said. “The roofs don’t leak. Parchman is painted. It’s clean. It looks good. It’s like new. Now, the other thing is, we were sued over food. We were sued over that, so now the food contractor, and they’re a good contractor, but in our case, they weren’t good, because they were named in the suit, so we don’t have them anymore. We’re gonna prepare our own food and the first of April, we’ll have our first meal and we’re going to raise our food as much as we can at Parchman; we’ll save dollars and we’ve reduced our budget about a million and a half dollars for food.”