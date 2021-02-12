Bridley Thomas watches mom Sarah become first women to officiate a Super Bowl

“She’s always been told ‘You’ll never make it’ and this type of stuff but she just continues to push through it day in and day out. I kinda carry that over to the baseball field,” Bridley said. “Maybe some days I don’t want to be out here and it’s not my day to practice but I just know this is what I have a dream for and this is what I want to do when I get older. She’s obviously taught me that and told me to keep striving every day.”