Belhaven donut shop closing doors

Belhaven donut shop closing doors
(Source: WLBT)
By WLBT Digital | February 12, 2021 at 9:56 AM CST - Updated February 12 at 9:56 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Campbell’s Craft Donuts in Belhaven is closing its doors.

In a message posted to the restaurant’s Facebook, they announced Sunday will be their last day in business.

Campbell’s Craft Donuts is a story we are writing together you and I. Our story is one of passion; for the quality of...

Posted by Campbell's Craft Donuts on Friday, February 12, 2021

While no reason was given for the closure, owner Mitchell Moore has been vocal about the lack of help restaurants have been getting during the pandemic.

“They continue to fiddle while restaurants burn,” he said in December, joining other local business owners calling for the public to help support them.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.