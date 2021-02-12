Author of Mississippi Fairness Act, deemed ‘anti-transgender’ by critics, believes bill is dead

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The author of The Mississippi Fairness Act, which would require any public institution to designate its athletic teams according to the biological gender of its players, says that she believes the bill is dead.
As written, the act would not allow athletic teams designated for females, women or girls to be open to students of the male sex.
If disputed, the student could establish their sex by presenting a physician’s statement which would have indicated their sex based upon the student’s external reproductive anatomy, their “normal endogenously produced levels of testosterone” and an analysis of the student’s genetic makeup.
Angela Hill, who authored the bill, said that House Republicans have worked to get some aspects of the Fairness Act into different legislation but that “we still need the whole ball of wax.”
The bill comes on the heels of President Joe Biden’s executive order mandating that transgender women should be able to compete on female teams in school.
Some governors, including Tate Reeves and, more recently, Bill Lee of Tennessee, have criticized this order, with Reeves accusing politicians of pushing children “into transgenderism” and Lee stating that transgender athletes will “destroy women’s sports.”
Commissioner Andy Gibson has also shown support for the Fairness Act, writing in a Facebook post that “it’s bizarre to think we would ever need to pass such a bill, but recent actions at the federal level make it both necessary and appropriate.”
Of the bill, Rob Hill, state director of Mississippi’s Human Rights Campaign, called it “anti-transgender legislation” that is “putting fear over facts and denying fundamental rights to transgender Mississippians in the process.”
The bill has until midnight Thursday to be picked up by legislators or else it will be considered dead.
