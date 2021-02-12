All Yazoo Co. schools virtual Fri. due to icy bridges, inclement weather

YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Yazoo County School District announced Friday morning that all schools will be virtual on February 12, 2021.
Officials also noted that school buildings will be open to faculty and staff only at 10 a.m. Friday.
Light ice is possible Friday through Sunday for many Mississippi counties as we approach a winter blast early next week that poses a significant threat.
See the latest on the storm here and check out these severe weather preps.
WLBT will keep you posted on-air and online as the storm approaches.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.