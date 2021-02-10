Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Rain and much colder weather are moving into the area. Thunderstorms and heavy rain are possible tonight and Thursday with gradually falling temperatures into the 40s and 50s Thursday. Severe storms are unlikely. Friday through Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 30s and 40s and lows in the 20s and 30s. Alert Days are in effect for Monday into Tuesday. A mixture of snow, rain, sleet and freezing rain are possible across our area starting Monday morning after the commute and lasting through Monday night. Temperatures will start below freezing and rise to near or just above it during Monday. They will end below freezing again Monday night. Areas north and west of Jackson are likely to see the most impacts, while road travel may become difficult across much of the area. Warmer temperatures return by Wednesday. It would be a good idea to take stock of what you have now, in case you lose power during the upcoming weather event next week. Average high is 59 and the average low is 37. Sunrise is 6:46am and the sunset is 5:43pm.