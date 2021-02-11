St. Dominic Hospital teams up with area churches to provide COVID vaccine

Ervin Ricks, the Communications Director for Greater Bethlehem Temple said, “we’ve had people here that came from North Mississippi, South Mississippi as well. There are a lot of people that had transportation issues and they really wanted to be able to get the vaccine today. They know that it’s been a difficult challenge for some of them. They don’t have the access that they need to so St. Dominic is a brand that they trust. They trust the healthcare professionals there and we’re just glad to be able to partner with them to do it.”