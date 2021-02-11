Sen. Wicker decries Donald Trump’s 2nd impeachment trial as ‘pointless’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Senator Roger Wicker is calling the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump “pointless.”
In a Tuesday Facebook post, the Republican senator wrote that instead of conducting vital work for the American people, “the Senate has started another pointless impeachment trial.”
He also stated that, “Nothing the House impeachment managers have said has convinced me otherwise.”
Wicker and Hyde-Smith both voted to end the impeachment trial of Donald Trump, declaring it unconstitutional.
But with a final vote of 56-44 in favor of proceeding with impeachment, the trial has continued.
Trump has been charged with inciting a riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Five people were killed during the event.
Mississippi representatives Michael Guest and Steven Palazzo have also stated that they do not support Trump’s second impeachment. Guest did, however, say that “the President could have chosen his words better there at the rally.”
Representative Bennie Thompson, however, is in support of convicting Trump, writing on Twitter that “justice must be served!”
