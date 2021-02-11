Madison Co. landfill project not quite dead yet

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Madison County landfill may not be dead yet.
On February 2, NCL waste abandoned the huge landfill project in Madison County.
However, two days later, Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality received a letter asking the withdrawal be ignored and the landfill permit stay in tact.
Michael Billberry of NCL Waste asked the withdrawal be ignored after Team Waste Madison Landfill, LLC resigned as manager of NCL Waste.
The withdrawal was filed days after a judge dismissed two lawsuits that the wastewater treatment company had against the county and its board of supervisors.
Attorneys for NCL Waste wrote a letter to the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality on February 2, saying the decision was made, “for a variety of reasons.”
NCL was seeking monetary damages, as well as a judgment requiring the board of supervisors to move forward with an assessment to determine whether another landfill was needed in the county.
The lawsuits were dismissed with prejudice, with court records saying the parties have reached agreements in both matters.
“Yesterday, we received a call from the attorney for NCL (who said) that the posture of the company had changed, and they wanted to discuss the dismissal,” Madison County Board of Supervisors Attorney Mike Espy said. “We met and agreed that it would be dismissed with each party bearing its own costs.”
The landfill would be a 166-acre property located at 2858 North County Line Road near Ridgeland, with approximately 89 acres for dumping--the third landfill in Madison County.
