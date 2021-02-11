Former Jackson city councilman could be brought on to help sort out water billing problems

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Jackson city councilman could be tapped to help sort out problems with the city’s water billing department and make it run more like a private utility.
Tuesday, the city council will consider entering into an agreement with Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., and Crisler Clear Consulting LLC to help draw up reorganization plans for Water/Sewer Business Administration.
The Jacobs contract will be for $108,000 and will include doing a deep dive into WSBA operations.
The Crisler contract is for $50,000, with the firm would serve as a local liaison between the city and Jacobs. It is owned by former Ward Six Councilman Marshand Crisler.
“There has been a lot of discussion about WSBA and how it could be more of a business unit,” Public Works Director Charles Williams said, adding that the firms will help the city develop the “business unit culture we want to serve for.”
Meanwhile, PREO Group LLC, another company brought in September, is helping the city draw up plans for replacing its current billing software and meter system.
The ultimate goal of all three contracts is to ensure that the people, processes, and technologies work hand-in-hand, according to Tommy McClung, vice president of business development with Jacobs.
“We will go through a process of looking at the organization … establishing job descriptions and really developing an organizational change plan,” said he told the council.
“So, you’re going to make it (run) more like Entergy?” Council President Aaron Banks asked.
McClung stopped short of saying that, but said efforts would center on making WSBA “more efficient (in the) execution of day-to-day operations.”
The evaluation will likely include a, “gap analysis, a map of where we want to be and what we need to do to bring the people, process, and technology to the point where the technology is a tool for people (involved in) the process,” he said.
The analysis should take between six and 12 weeks to complete.
“If the client is completely committed to it and (provides) all types of availability of staff and key leaders, it goes quicker,” McClung said. “It doesn’t mean that I’m here eight hours a day, seven days a week for 12 weeks, but it does mean we will be working with the city to go through the process and get to the final result which is expected.”
The measures passed out of committee unanimously.
If approved by the full council, the contracts will be funded with a portion of a $7 million emergency loan the city issued previously to help cover water billing needs.
Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote questioned how the city would know if the firms’ recommendations are a success.
“If we go through and implement all the recommendations made by the consultants, will there be a way to quantify the savings … and how much those savings might be over the course of a year or two years?” he asked.
He also asked how much it would cost to implement any recommendations made. “Is there going to be an increase in revenue and a decrease in costs?”
McClung said the final cost for implementation won’t be determined until the evaluation of the department is complete. “We will go to the point to see what effort level will be required to implement the recommendations,” he said. “I’m a big believer in implementation.”
Jacobs Engineering will also be on to help implement any changes.
As for cost savings, Mike Secor, program manager with PREO, said a new billing system likely would help increase revenues for the cash-strapped city.
In recent years, Jackson’s water/sewer enterprise fund has nearly gone bankrupt, in part, because of complications with the Siemens contract. Siemens was brought on in 2012 or 2013 to completely overhaul the billing system.
Work included replacing some 65,000 water meters across the city, installing new billing software in the WSBA, and putting in place a network of repeaters and transmitters to allow those meters to communicate with the billing office.
Siemens finished up work in 2015. However, because of complications with the new equipment, collections fell off, tens of thousands of customers quit receiving bills and the water/sewer enterprise fund nearly went bankrupt.
The city has been working to address the problems since. In December, contractors completed a project to move its billing software onto a cloud server. Previously, the software had been located on aging terrestrial servers, which often crashed.
Now, PREO is now helping the city review and develop options for replacing its billing system.
PREO’s duties include developing and reviewing options for the replacement of the city’s current billing software and meter data management system, as well as developing plans to address the city’s current residential and commercial water meter infrastructure.
The firm will then work to help the city hire the necessary contractors needed to implement the plan and manage any work once it gets underway.
Said Secor, “There are efficiencies to be had. The goal is to look at quantifying revenue increases (with) better billing, better accuracy and (fewer) stranded bills.”
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.