First Alert Forecast: first Arctic front moves in; rain likely Thursday

EXTENDED FORECAST: Several waves of cold air are due into the area through early next week. Highs, as chances for rain dry up Saturday, will only manage the upper 30s and lower 40s north; middle to upper 40s south, amid lows in the 20s. An ALERT DAY has been hoisted for yet another system developing that could bring a risk for wintry weather Monday into early Tuesday that could be impactful. In its wake, especially if end up with accumulation of ice and some snow, temperatures will be quite cold Tuesday with lows well into the 20s, highs in the 30s. The active pattern continues next week amid the cold air with another system to watch – due in by late Wednesday into Thursday.