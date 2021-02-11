First Alert Forecast: first Arctic front moves in; rain likely Thursday

THURSDAY: Cold front will slip southward through the day – offering chances for rain and storms; at times being quite heavy. Rainfall amounts could total 1-2″ through the day. Temperatures will generally fall into the 30s and 40s near and north of I-20 through the day – south of I-20, 60s will be possible early, dropping later in the morning as the front slips southward. Shower chances remain overnight with lows in the 30s north; near 40 south. A few pockets of light freezing rain may develop in the south Delta overnight into early Friday; caution should be used on bridges, overpasses for that potential.
FRIDAY: Another disturbance kicks up out of the southwest, bringing up another wave of rain across the area through Friday. In the wake of the front, highs will be markedly colder with highs in the lower 40s north (upper 30s in the south Delta) to the upper 40s south amid a chilly north breeze. Rain - a few colder pockets in the south Delta could drop into the lower 30s, bringing a period of freezing rain, will continue into Friday night. Most other spots will be in the middle 30s by early Saturday.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Several waves of cold air are due into the area through early next week. Highs, as chances for rain dry up Saturday, will only manage the upper 30s and lower 40s north; middle to upper 40s south, amid lows in the 20s. An ALERT DAY has been hoisted for yet another system developing that could bring a risk for wintry weather Monday into early Tuesday that could be impactful. In its wake, especially if end up with accumulation of ice and some snow, temperatures will be quite cold Tuesday with lows well into the 20s, highs in the 30s. The active pattern continues next week amid the cold air with another system to watch – due in by late Wednesday into Thursday.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
