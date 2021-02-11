Dave Ramsey: ‘You were pretty much screwed’ if stimulus check changes your life

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Financial guru Dave Ramsey is catching heat after comparing stimulus checks to “peeing on a forest fire.”
In an appearance on Fox News regarding student loan debt Thursday, the conversation soon steered towards stimulus checks.
When asked how much he believed should be given out in the next round of stimulus checks, Ramsey responded, “Well, I don’t believe in a stimulus check because if $600 or $1,400 changes your life, you were pretty much screwed already. You’ve got other issues going on.”
Ramsey then went through a litany of what those issues might be, including: career problems, debt problems, relationship problems or mental health problems.
“That’s not talking down to folks,” Ramsey stated. “I’ve been bankrupt, I’ve been broke and I work with people everyday who are hurting. I love people. I want people to be lifted up.”
The podcast host concluded by saying that stimulus checks amounted to “throwing dollars out there” and “peeing on a forest fire. It’s absolutely ridiculous.”
Some on social media found Ramsey’s remarks insulting. One Twitter user wrote, “Dave Ramsey’s financial advice in a nutshell: already be rich.”
Another person said, “To spite Dave Ramsey today I’m going to do something exorbitant like buy coffee or eat three meals.”
Others were surprised, with one Ramsey fan saying, “it’s pretty wild how his tone differs between his podcast and Fox News.”
Ramsey has not yet publicly responded to the criticism.
