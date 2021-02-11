Committee gives JPD chief 10 days to create plan to combat violent crime

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After weeks of waiting, Jackson’s law enforcement ad hoc committee has given the city’s police chief an ultimatum: bring a plan with specific strategies to address violent crime in ten days or the council will discuss other possible actions, including a vote of no confidence against the chief.
City Council President Aaron Banks said the committee made this decision Tuesday after asking Chief James Davis and members of the JPD command staff questions for two hours.
During that time, Davis did not present any specific plan or outline on how his department would address a spike in violent crime that has persisted since the new year began, nor did he mention any specific funding requests to the committee members, who are all members of the city council.
Banks and the other members went into executive session Tuesday after the meeting, emerging with a joint statement requiring the plan by the next ad hoc committee meeting, which Banks said would be ten days.
Should the chief fail to meet this deadline, Banks said his committee members and the council at large would have “further discussion about proposed action that we can take,” the greatest of which could be a vote of no confidence.
State law prohibits council members in the mayor-council form of government from removing city employees and requires those members to deal with department heads through the mayor, who alone has the power to fire them.
“Our hope is, hopefully he will come up with that plan. Because, you know, at the end of the day, this has nothing to do with politics, but has everything to do with making sure that we get a grip on crime, and that the constituents understand and feel like we’re doing all that we can,” Banks said.
When asked specifically about the vote of no confidence, Banks said he could not speak on behalf of the council.
“I do know that we are leveraging the seriousness of the situation, and we’re gonna wait and see what the specific plan details and then the council will convene, will make a decision from there,” Banks said.
On Tuesday, Davis told the committee the biggest killer of officer morale was a revolving door of suspects who aren’t kept behind bars. Davis said JPD has field released over two thousand people on misdemeanor charges because of a Hinds County consent decree.
“There’s no jail space for misdemeanors. That’s the number one killer in the Jackson Police Department,” Davis said.
That consent decree, issued by the U.S. Department of Justice against Hinds County and the Raymond Detention Center, does not allow misdemeanor offenders to be jailed because of overcrowding and officer shortage concerns.
Safiya Omari, chief of staff for Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, said only seven misdemeanor crimes allow officers to hold those suspects for 48 hours, too, giving little flexibility to officers in the city: domestic violence, simple assault, assault on a police officer, assault on a minor, assault with a deadly weapon, shooting in the city and stalking.
Those stipulations come from an injunction issued by a U.S. District Court in 2015, which ended Jackson’s “pay or stay” practices of keeping people in jail until they could pay.
Now every person charged with a misdemeanor -- except those seven mentioned earlier -- must be released with a written agreement to appear for court hearings and follow conditions of pre-trial release.
Banks said this catch-and-release practice sends the wrong message to those who want to commit crimes in Jackson.
He also said this violent crime spike terrorizing residents doesn’t involve misdemeanors.
“Most of the crimes that we see are felony crimes. You know, most of the crimes that concern people are felony crimes, armed carjackings. You know, when you look at the shootings that are happening and happening to convenience stores, those are felony crimes,” Banks said. “And so, at the end of the day, you know, the method is not a plan for how we react. The method is a plan for how we prevent.”
